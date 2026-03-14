Analyst Raves About New Browns Coach

After going 8-26 the past two years, it wasn’t surprising in the slightest that the Cleveland Browns decided to clean house and bring in a whole new coaching staff. He may not have been the most exciting hire, but new head coach Todd Monken finally has his first head coaching gig at 60 and has brought quite an impressive staff with him to Cleveland.

In the weeks since Monken has been hired, so many former colleagues and players who have crossed paths with him have spoken highly about his character and his coaching ability. The media has followed suit, as Emory Hunt recently took his turn to praise Cleveland’s new coach.

Emory Hunt spoke about what the Monken hiring can do for the Browns’ offense. He likes a lot of what Monken brings to the table and credited him for building systems designed to cater to his players’ strengths.

“He gets the party started. He thinks how you’re supposed to think as a coach. I’m going to put my best players in a position to do what they do best all the time. I like that he sees the talent that the player has and calls plays about that because it’s about players, not plays. This offense is going to be fun to watch. He’s an amoeba in terms of his scheme and his coaching,” said Hunt.

Monken won a pair of National Championships as Georgia’s offensive coordinator prior to joining the Ravens, so there are even some college players who speak fondly of him as well, including Cleveland’s potential next quarterback. With so many people being such a fan, it’s hard not to get excited if you’re a Browns fan.

Everything Hunt said about Monken was evident in Baltimore, as he helped take the offense up a level even if the Ravens did fall short. Cleveland has many different pieces on the roster and doesn’t have anyone as lethal as Lamar Jackson or Derrick Henry, so it will be a challenge, but Monken is equipped to cook up something special.

It’s great to see the sentiment around this hire change week after week. For the first time in a couple of years, there are legitimate reasons to be excited about Monken and his staff.

NEXT:

New Browns TE Reacts To Seeing His Jersey For First Time