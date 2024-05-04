Kevin Stefanski Is ‘Very Impressed’ By 1 New Player

With most of the big-name athletes already on rosters at this point in the offseason, Cleveland’s front office and coaching staff can spend their time assessing what their new acquisitions bring to the table.

For Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, one athlete has earned tremendous marks in his limited time with the team.

In an interview on “Cleveland Browns Daily,” Stefanski told the hosts that he has been extremely pleased with everything he has seen from new wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

“It’s early, but I’m very impressed by Jerry,” Stefanski said of Jeudy.

Stefanski explained that part of the draw in acquiring Jeudy was his intelligence and his versatility, allowing the Browns to move him around the field in multiple positions with ease.

The head coach also believes Jeudy will fit in well with his wide receiver teammates as Stefanski noted he and teammate Elijah Moore have already made a connection in their short time together.

Jeudy’s work ethic has also caught his attention, noting that the player wants to stay on the field beyond the allotted practice times.

In March, the Browns sent a pair of late-round draft picks to the Denver Broncos, acquiring Jeudy’s services.

Jeudy is entering his fifth year in the NFL, having played his entire professional career in Denver.

The Broncos selected the wide receiver with their first-round pick in 2020, and he became a starter from Week 1.

In 57 games for Denver, Jeudy caught 211 passes for 3,053 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Jeudy’s best season came in 2022 when the receiver hauled in 67 passes for 972 yards and six touchdowns.

