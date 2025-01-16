Analyst Reacts To Troublesome Kevin Stefanski, Deshaun Watson Report

Over the past few days, some worrisome rumblings and reports about the Cleveland Browns have flooded social media.

Per a report by Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, some players weren’t satisfied with the team’s treatment of Deshaun Watson.

The report adds that they felt like Kevin Stefanski was ‘afraid’ to point out his mistakes in film sessions.

Some went as far as to say there was a sense of relief once the quarterback fell with a season-ending injury.

Of course, there’s simply no way to find success once a head coach has lost the locker room, regardless of how good he is or how talented his roster is.

Nonetheless, Anthony Lima doesn’t want to read too much into that report.

Talking to Ken Carman on 92.3 The Fan, he stated that people are making it sound worse than it is.

"I think there would have been a lot more smoke. I think we would know so much more if this thing was hanging by a thread." @SportsBoyTony tells @KenCarman he doesn't believe #Browns HC Kevin Stefanski has lost the locker room 🔊 Full audio: https://t.co/4JrV2RYB8v pic.twitter.com/UIep6Estuw — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) January 16, 2025

He believes that people would’ve already heard more about this before that report surfaced, which is why he doesn’t necessarily think Stefanski lost the locker room.

That makes sense, and perhaps the players understood that the special treatment of Watson didn’t necessarily come because Stefanski wanted to do so; he was most likely told to do so by the higher-ups.

Watson is now most likely to miss the upcoming season, and with the team reportedly feeling relieved since he left the building, that might also allow the head coach to handle his team in any way he wants to.

It’s crazy to see how a single player or move can sometimes make or break a team’s locker room, season, and workplace culture.

