Analyst Reveals 1 Concern About Browns Potentially Drafting Will Howard

The Cleveland Browns have plenty of potential avenues to explore in the offseason.

They clearly need to add a quarterback for the future, but since this isn’t a deep class at the position, they might want to get creative.

Now that Myles Garrett wants out, they might want to use their first-round pick to get the best player available at No. 2.

Then, they can take a flier on any of the latter-round signal callers.

With that in mind, Andy McNamara of “The Sick Podcast” told Noah Weiskopf that the team should consider Will Howard.

A local hero as a Buckeye, McNamara believes that Howard has some Josh Allen in him.

He also praises him for his ability to show up and show out in big games.

However, Weiskopf isn’t so sure about that.

As much as he likes Howard as a player, he doesn’t think it’s realistic to expect the same kind of production from him at the next level, mostly because he’s not going to have the same caliber of weapons he had at Ohio State.

“I think the one concern from talking to folks is the fact that, Ohio State’s weapons, like, you’re never going to be able to replicate that. That is something that teams are looking at. Is this a guy that can elevate an offense or can he sustain an offense?” Weiskopf said.

As enticing as @OhioStateFB QB Will Howard may seem for the #Browns, it's quite difficult to evaluate his true potential…@BrownsWithNoah: "Ohio States' weapons, you're never going to be able to replicate that"#DawgPound #2025NFLDraft #thesickpodcast @AndyMc81 pic.twitter.com/solaSZyT92 — The Sick Podcast with Andy McNamara (@sickpodbrowns) February 5, 2025

That makes perfect sense, and it’s not like the Browns are flooded with offensive playmakers right now.

Aside from Jerry Jeudy and possibly Cedric Tillman or David Njoku, there isn’t much talent available, and the running back position remains a significant concern.

However, if Howard is available by the time the team is in the middle rounds of the NFL Draft, it wouldn’t hurt to give him a chance.

