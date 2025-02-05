Travis Kelce Reveals His Honest Thoughts About Myles Garrett’s Trade Request

The Cleveland Browns have a big decision to make right now.

Myles Garrett wants to leave the team, and as devastating as that might be, the team will eventually have to reconsider its stance on trading him.

Fortunately for them, they should have plenty of suitors lining up to make an offer for his services.

At least, that’s how Travis Kelce feels.

When asked about Garrett’s trade request and situation with the Browns, the star tight end stated that any team would welcome a player of his caliber with open arms.

Travis Kelce says “every team would be accepting of a guy like Myles Garrett” pic.twitter.com/SNrg2UOKXH — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) February 5, 2025

Garrett has established a reputation throughout the league for his physicality, strength, talent, instincts, and defensive skills.

Nonetheless, he’s also known for being a pro’s pro, someone who won’t create any distractions, and being a class act on and off the field.

He’s been a model citizen since the Browns took him with the No. 1 pick, so there’s no reason to even consider not making a move for him.

The Kansas City Chiefs have one of the best defensive units in the league, and pairing him with Chris Jones at the line of scrimmage would be a scary sight for the rest of the league.

Garrett wants to play for a Super Bowl contender, and it’s hard to think of a team with a better chance to win a ring than the Chiefs.

That said, it remains to be seen whether they will attempt to pursue Garrett or have sufficient assets to complete a deal, even though Kelce has already given him his stamp of approval.

