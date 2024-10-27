Analyst Reveals 6 Players Are Inactive For Ravens Game

The Cleveland Browns look to end their five-game losing streak today when the squad takes on the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens.

To do so, they’ll be without a few key members of their team.

Analyst Scott Petrak shared the inactive report for the Browns early Sunday, showing that the team has six players who will not be available for the contest.

On X, Petrak named quarterback Bailey Zappe, safety Ronnie Hickman, running back Jerome Ford, linebacker Jordan Hicks, offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., and defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson as the six players who will be inactive against Baltimore today.

In addition to those changes, Petrak also noted that offensive tackle Wyatt Teller will start at the right guard position while Dawand Jones will start at the left tackle position.

Further, Mohamoud Diabate will start at the linebacker position for today’s contest against the Ravens in place of Hicks.

Ford will be missing his second game in a row after he was injured against the Philadelphia Eagles, suffering a hamstring issue.

Zappe, who joined the team just this week after starting quarterback Deshaun Watson’s season-ending Achilles injury, will be the emergency third-string quarterback for the Browns.

Wills is missing his third game this season, although he played last week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hickman last played against the Washington Commanders in Week 5, and this week’s report revealed his ankle injury kept him from participating in any of the team’s practices.

Jefferson is presumed to be a healthy scratch for the third consecutive contest as he’s given way to second-round draft pick Mike Hall Jr. on the team’s depth chart.

