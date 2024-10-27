Gregg Williams Reveals What Can Turn The Browns’ Season Around

Former Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams has had years of experience running defenses and was the team’s assistant coach for two years back in 2017-18.

He still keeps close tabs on his former team, whose defense now has its hands full working to make up for this team’s lackluster offense.

At 1-6 and with trade rumors swirling left and right, current DC Jim Schwartz has his work cut out for him to turn things around.

Williams recently revealed what can turn this season around for the Browns.

Williams – the host of the “Come Get Some” show – said that a big win over the Baltimore Ravens would be a much-needed boost to help turn the season around, adding, “You can’t continue to get slapped in the face.”

Gregg Williams thinks a big, upset win is what the Browns need to turn this entire season around. "You can't continue to get slapped in the face." –@CoachGreggSB44: pic.twitter.com/yxvDbifVH3 — COME GET SOME (@ComeGetSomeShow) October 27, 2024

The Browns’ defense has given up 21 points or fewer in five of the last seven games, which is a great number, but not when it’s combined with an offense that hasn’t scored more than 18 points in a game yet this season.

Schwartz’s defense is now having to deal with trade rumors swirling, which will only continue to get louder since the team traded No. 1 wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Superstar Myles Garrett’s name has popped up plenty of times already, but those trade rumors have been shut down since Garrett is a foundational player for this franchise.

Another name that has come up in rumors and is much more likely to be dealt is Za’Darius Smith, who has one year left on his deal and has 4.0 sacks this season.

It will be interesting to see if the Browns continue the fire sale or if Schwartz can rally the troops and cook up a huge victory against the Ravens.

