Analyst Reveals A Big Concern About Browns’ Current Roster

The Cleveland Browns have a big problem right now.

Trading for Deshaun Watson mortgaged most of their future and left the team without much young talent.

At least, that’s how Adam Gerstenhaber from “The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” feels.

“The Browns’ best player under 25 is Martin Emerson,” Gerstenhaber said.

Considering how underwhelming Emerson’s play has been so far, that speaks volumes about the current state of the team, and it’s hard to argue with that statement.

The Browns acquired Watson and a 2024 sixth-round pick from the Houston Texans.

They had to give up a 2022 first- and fourth-round pick, a 2023 first- and third-round pick, and a 2024 first- and fourth-round pick.

They swung for the fences and tried to acquire their quarterback of the future, and while it was hard to blame them at the time – from a football perspective, they jeopardized the future with that move.

The Browns have a solid roster, but they’re not getting any younger.

This team desperately needs to add youth and players on team-friendly deals.

Fortunately, they will have plenty of draft picks in April.

They could also look to move down from No. 2 to flip that pick and get more future selections.

Whatever the case, this team will have its work cut out for them to compete for years to come, and they might have to make some tough decisions sooner rather than later.

