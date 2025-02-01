Browns Insider Says To ‘Keep An Eye’ On 1 Veteran QB This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns face many questions that need answers this offseason, and the most significant question is at the quarterback position now that Deshaun Watson has re-torn his Achilles and had his contract restructured, allowing the team a manageable exit after the 2025 season.

It appears that Watson won’t participate at all in 2025, which adds to the confusion.

However, one team insider recently mentioned a veteran quarterback who could be of interest to the team this offseason.

Dan Labbe joined Mitch Spinell on 92.3 The Fan to discuss the Browns’ offseason.

He mentioned that fans should “keep an eye” on Geno Smith as a potential bridge quarterback for the team, stating, “I think he would move to the top of my list” if things develop a certain way in Seattle.

“I’m watching Seattle to see what they are gonna do this year with Geno Smith. If for some reason they move on from Geno, if they decide for some reason that cap number is too much to bear, I would be really interested in bringing him in as a bridge quarterback,” Labbe said.

It’s not a name that has been entertained much at all since it is assumed he will remain the starter with the Seahawks, but Smith carries a $44.5 million cap hit in 2025 in the last year of his deal.

Smith will turn 35 during the season, so he’s not a long-term solution for either team, but he could certainly be a veteran option who could calm things down for a year or two.

He probably won’t lead the Browns to contention, but he may help make the offense functional again until they find their long-term solution, which could happen as soon as this year if the team opts to select Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward with the No. 2 pick in the draft.

