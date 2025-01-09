Analyst Reveals A Big Concern About Shedeur Sanders With Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a difficult decision to make in the next few months.

Given their suboptimal record during the 2024 campaign, they hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, hoping to find a player that can impact the franchise for the foreseeable future.

Several players have been floated as potential options, including Shedeur Sanders, a polarizing player and prospect, especially given his father’s potential involvement with whatever team drafts him.

Ross Tucker talked about what it could look like to draft Sanders, and what the team should do ahead of the draft in a recent appearance on 92.3 “The Fan.”

“He has a unique background, and I think Colorado was a unique environment, and I would just make very, very darn sure that Shedeur would be on board with being a professional in every way you want him to be a professional,” Tucker said.

What should the #Browns do with No. 2 pick? @RossTuckerNFL told @afternoon923FAN that he's on the CB/WR Travis Hunter bandwagon…and had some interesting thoughts on whether QB Shedeur Sanders should be a consideration 🔊 Full audio: https://t.co/S153pjUN70 pic.twitter.com/XmDHLIw4ij — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) January 8, 2025

As someone who wants to see the Browns succeed, Tucker warned the Browns to do as much pre-draft research as they can, having several conversations with Sanders about his future.

If a young quarterback doesn’t want to be with a team and they draft him anyway, it could be a decision that the team comes to regret almost instantly.

They have to want to be there, and given the NIL and other opportunities that college students have in the modern era, choice is a big deal to them.

NFL teams ultimately have the final say on who they draft, but Tucker wants to make sure the Browns do as much research as possible before making their final decision.

