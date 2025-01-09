Browns Nation

Thursday, January 9, 2025
Browns Legend Questions Why Team Hired 1 Coach Last Offseason

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are on the heels of one of their worst records in recent history.

They couldn’t seem to stay healthy throughout the season, and with the inconsistency that came with their injuries, it was tough for the Browns to find any traction.

After watching the team’s performance all year, the Browns’ front office was quick to fire offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey but elected to keep head coach, Kevin Stefanski.

Stefanski has a solid track record as a head coach, and the Browns seem to believe that he can help right the ship in 2025 and beyond.

The same confidence was not instilled in Dorsey, and in a recent episode of his show, Hanford Dixon wondered why he was hired in the first place.

“Why did we bring Dorsey in here anyway? It’s not like he had a great track record,” Dixon said.

As Dixon mentioned, Dorsey didn’t have a strong track record heading into Cleveland, so the hire was a head-scratcher at the time that it happened.

Dorsey was with the Buffalo Bills before joining the Browns’ staff and judging by the success the Bills have had in recent seasons, one might assume that the offense was at least somewhat attributed to Dorsey.

However, the Bills didn’t want him around for another season, and it ended up being a failed experiment in Cleveland.

The front office now has to go back to the drawing board, hoping to find a good fit alongside Stefanski to make this team better in 2025.

Andrew Elmquist
