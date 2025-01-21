Browns Nation

Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Analyst Reveals A Big Concern For The Browns In The AFC

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns should be better next season.

They should have won more than three games, but a series of unfortunate events plagued them last season.

That’s why the front office still gave Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry a vote of confidence and brought them back for another season.

However, their work will be cut out for them from day one.

While the Browns should be better next year, so will the rest of the AFC.

At least, that’s how NFL analyst Jeff Phelps feels.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, he argued that as exciting as this AFC Championship Game playoff matchup is, it also reminds us of how difficult it will be to win the conference in the years to come.

He believes that the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs won’t go away anytime soon, and the same goes for the Baltimore Ravens.

That’s one way to look at it.

But the fact is that you have to beat the best to be the best, and while the Browns are still a tier or two below some of the best teams in the NFL, we’ve seen teams turn things around after just a couple of moves.

The Washington Commanders won four games last season.

Now, they’re in the NFC Championship Game after winning two road games in the playoffs.

It’s not going to be easy; there will be bumps in the road, but there’s no reason to believe this team can’t go through a similar turnaround.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

