Browns Insider Reveals Kevin Stefanski’s Biggest Challenge This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns need to bounce back next season.

For that to happen, the team will make sure that everybody’s on the same page.

That didn’t seem to be the case at times this season, especially with all the distractions around Deshaun Watson.

A report by Zac Jackson of The Athletic stated that some players resented the seemingly preferential treatment he got despite making so many mistakes, and some feared that Kevin Stefanski could’ve lost his grip on the team.

That’s why, when asked about Stefanski’s biggest challenge for the upcoming year, Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot talked about how he needs to develop and establish an offense that makes everyone happy:

“I think his biggest challenge is to try to put together and craft an offense that everyone feels comfortable with from top to bottom. The coaches calling it. The players playing it. The offensive line blocking for it. The receivers catching for it. And the running backs. Everything has to come together and be in alignment this year. It was not that last year at all,” Cabot said.

Of course, the players and coaches will have to make some concessions as well.

You can never please everybody, and it’s all about the greater good and what’s best for the team.

Then again, this does make some sense.

The offense was out of sync so many times last season.

While it may have had something to do with a difference in philosophies between Stefanski and Ken Dorsey, the fact of the matter is that it didn’t work.

Stefanski will reportedly have more power and freedom on offense than he’s ever had before, and given his expertise, that should be a positive thing.

Still, he needs to take a lot into consideration when scheming this new offense, as there will be no margin for error after such a tumultuous season, and anything short of a trip to the playoffs could be the end of the line for him.

