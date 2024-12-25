Browns Nation

Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Analyst Reveals A Big Question Browns Need To Ask Themselves

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 21: Cleveland Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam talks with General Manager Andrew Berry during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

With less than two weeks remaining in the NFL’s 2024 regular season, the Browns will soon make several decisions regarding their future.

Beyond which players the team will bring back next year, which coaches will be working with them is a top priority for Cleveland this offseason.

At 3-12, the Browns will almost assuredly make changes to the assistant staff should head coach Kevin Stefanski retain his job for 2025.

Which coaches could be on the chopping block has been a topic for discussion for the past week.

According to analyst Albert Breer, the big question the Browns need to ask during this offseason is whether the team will again make wholesale changes to their staff or minor tweaks to improve on this year’s results.

“I think this comes down to do you feel like you have to extract a pound of flesh or is this about making the team better. I think that’s sort of what happened last year,” Breer said.

Breer suggested the Browns may have made a mistake last season in firing offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

The analyst suggested Van Pelt’s absence was felt during the season, but Cleveland believed moving on from the coordinator would benefit quarterback Deshaun Watson’s growth.

Hiring offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey this season has not improved the offense, however.

Under Dorsey, the Browns’ offense has regressed, scoring fewer points this season than the previous year.

Defensively, Breer wondered aloud about defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s role moving forward, suggesting he could have a “one-year mulligan” after helping the Browns achieve a historically good unit in 2023.

