Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA.

Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Analyst Says Andrew Berry Could Make ‘Desperate Moves’ In Offseason

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry speaks during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Browns have struggled mightily this season, owning a 3-12 record with two games remaining in the 2024 campaign.

This season is the worst Cleveland has experienced under the five-year tenure of head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry.

Should both retain their jobs for 2025, the sense of urgency and level of scrutiny the duo will endure will be immense compared to previous years.

Creating stability has been a focal point for the Browns’ ownership group, a model other franchises in the AFC North have espoused with success.

That’s one reason why the trade rumors swirling around five-time Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett, a cornerstone member of the Cleveland roster, are unsettling for fans.

According to analyst Jonathan Peterlin, Berry will likely be forced to make moves that he never thought he would make.

“When you’re at this point … you’ve got to make cutthroat moves. These are desperation moves, but you’ve got to make moves that will be things that you never thought you could do or would do when you’re seat isn’t warm … In the case of Andrew Berry, every move he makes is in order to keep his job,” Peterlin said.

Peterlin clarified why the stakes are high for Berry and Stefanski in 2025.

Should the Browns have a similarly poor performance, the analyst said that the Browns would likely move forward with another duo leading the charge.

The analyst added that both fans and players would move past trading Garrett for the right quarterback, suggesting that a player like quarterback Shedeur Sanders could help Cleveland land free agents.

Browns Nation