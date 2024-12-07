Analyst Reveals A Wild Fact About Browns, Steelers Game

Unfortunately, the Cleveland Browns haven’t been the most consistent team in NFL history.

Ever since the team was reinstated, they’ve struggled to stay afloat and keep up with other organizations.

Unsurprisingly, that has often led to people losing their jobs, and while it might make sense on paper, a lack of continuity can also set a team back years.

That’s why the contrast between them and the Pittsburgh Steelers is so notorious at times.

As pointed out by Steelers insider Gerry Dulac, the Steelers and Browns have taken opposite approaches to their management.

Apparently, the Browns have had 11 different head coaches and nine different General Managers since their last regular-season win in Pittsburgh all the way back in 2003.

In contrast, the Steelers have had two of each during that span.

Granted, the Steelers don’t do things the orthodox way, either, as they tend to hold onto their coaches and decision-makers for much longer than the average team, and they hadn’t fired someone mid-season in decades until they parted ways with offensive coordinator Matt Canada last season.

Still, that speaks volumes about the many different ways to run a football team.

There were multiple rumblings about the Browns moving on from their head coach and GM again this season, but it seems like that’s no longer the case.

Now, it’ll be up about putting an end to a 20-game losing streak in Pittsburgh, sweeping the season series against them, and trusting Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry to turn this team around.

