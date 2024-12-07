Browns Nation

Saturday, December 7, 2024
Insider Reveals Why Deshaun Watson’s Recent Investigation Was Closed

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.
(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

 

The NFL opened an investigation into Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on September 10 after an unidentified woman alleged sexual misconduct against the player.

These latest allegations were made in a civil lawsuit after the 2024 NFL season kicked off, coming from Watson’s time with the Houston Texans in 2020.

On Friday, the NFL officially ended its investigation into Watson as it could not bring a case against Watson.

NFL insider Mike Florio noted the reason that Watson’s latest off-the-field incident was dismissed by the NFL.

“Once he settled the lawsuit that sparked the probe – with a confidentiality agreement – the NFL had no way to properly review the situation,” Florio wrote.

The insider noted that Watson settled the civil lawsuit to prevent his accuser from meeting with the NFL thanks to the confidentiality agreement the individual allegedly signed.

Florio called the settlement a “smart business proposition” by Watson as his payment to the unidentified individual allows him to continue receiving the $92 million due to him from the Browns over the next two seasons.

The accuser’s lawyer Tony Buzbee confirmed the settlement, Florio noted in his article.

While not calling the move “right or wrong,” Florio said that players who have faced similar situations have settled to prevent the league from gaining access to their accuser.

Without her testimony, the NFL had nothing to go by, the insider added.

“Still, it’s not enough to say to Watson, ‘I don’t believe you.’ There must be some credible evidence to show that he did what he claims he didn’t do. By settling the case quickly, Watson prevented that from happening,” Florio wrote.

Browns Nation