Analyst Reveals Alarming Stat About Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns may be 1-2 to start the 2024 NFL season, but they could very easily be 0-3 given how poor the offense has looked so far.

Although Deshaun Watson is fully healthy after spending the offseason recovering from a shoulder injury, he and the Browns’ offense have yet to find their footing on the field.

A lot of their poor offensive execution can be attributed to the numerous injuries along the offensive line, but Watson hasn’t done himself many favors either.

The former Pro Bowler has struggled with getting the football out on time and is often times trying to force throws that aren’t there.

Couple that with the lack of a real running game, and Cleveland’s offense is an absolute mess right now.

In fact, the Browns’ offense has been historically bad and Mike Ryan Ruiz dropped a bombshell of a stat via the Dan Le Batard Show.

“Here’s a stat that will blow your mind: The Cleveland Browns’ offensive success rate Weeks 1-3 this season is the worst it’s ever been since the Browns came back to the NFL,” Ruiz said.

This is quite the indictment on Cleveland’s offense as it’s had to suffer through some terrible quarterback play over the years, but this highlights just how dire things have been.

When watching the Browns play, it’s clear that the team is searching for answers offensively though head coach Kevin Stefanski is limited with his current options.

Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders represents a good chance to get back on track, though a loss would almost certainly spell disaster for the team.

