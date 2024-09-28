Stat Shows Concerning Trend For Browns On Offensive Line

The Cleveland Browns are ailing right now in more ways than one as they are coming off a dispiriting Week 3 loss to the New York Giants.

It was a game that was dominated by the defenses as both Deshaun Watson and Daniel Jones found it difficult to move the football.

However, it was Cleveland and Watson that had more trouble offensively as the offensive line couldn’t hold up against the New York pass rush featuring Brian Burns and Dexter Lawrence.

Watson found himself under pressure nearly every time he dropped back to pass, though this might be more of an indictment on the offensive tackle situation than the quarterback himself.

The Browns have been hit hard at the tackle position as they’ve had starters Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin out of the lineup due to injuries.

With their stalwart tackles on the mend, it’s no surprise Cleveland’s struggled with pass rushers though they are particularly abysmal off the edge via Anthony Reinhard.

“Something new! I took a look at where individual offenses are allowing pressure at the highest rates in their first three games. Orange = offense gives up pressures to players at this alignment more often than the league avg,” Reinhard posted.

In the chart, the Browns are allowing more pressure to left (17%) and right (14%) EDGE rushers than the league average.

In Reinhard’s chart, it’s clear that teams are scheming up ways to get to Watson along the edge and this trend likely won’t stop any time soon.

Without quality tackles to pass protect, Watson and the rest of the offense will find it hard to find enough time in the pocket to throw downfield.

