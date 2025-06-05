Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, June 5, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Reveals ‘Biggest Key’ To Browns’ Offense This Season

Analyst Reveals ‘Biggest Key’ To Browns’ Offense This Season

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Analyst Reveals ‘Biggest Key’ To Browns’ Offense This Season
(Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns find themselves at a critical juncture as they navigate the second week of OTAs.

With a demanding schedule ahead, the franchise has zeroed in on one position that could define their entire offensive identity.

The left tackle battle has captured attention throughout the organization, but one player appears to be separating himself from the competition.

Analyst Max Loeb recently identified Dawand Jones as the “biggest key” to Cleveland’s offensive success this season.

“You face T.J. Watt twice a year. You’re probably going to play Trey Hendrickson twice a year. When you’re playing these elite edge rushers, you’re gonna get Aidan Hutchinson, you’re gonna get Jonathan Greenard. You’re gonna get a lot of really, really good pass-rushers. If you have a left tackle that can eliminate him from the game, you are a significantly better football team,” Loeb said.

Jones has been taking first-team reps at left tackle and appears to be cementing his hold on the position.

The second-year player showed promising flashes as a rookie before injuries derailed his momentum.

His ability to stay healthy and deliver consistent protection will determine whether Cleveland can finally stabilize their offensive line.

The Browns ranked just 22nd in passing yards per game last season while dealing with constant lineup changes due to injuries.

The return of Joel Bitonio and additions of Cornelius Lucas and Teven Jenkins should provide the depth and experience this unit desperately needs.

Jones faces an immediate test against the AFC North’s elite pass rushers. His development could unlock the Browns’ offensive potential and provide the foundation for a more dynamic attack in 2025.

NEXT:  Former Browns Player Named Among Best Free Agents Ahead Of Season
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation