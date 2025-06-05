Analyst Reveals ‘Biggest Key’ To Browns’ Offense This Season

The Cleveland Browns find themselves at a critical juncture as they navigate the second week of OTAs.

With a demanding schedule ahead, the franchise has zeroed in on one position that could define their entire offensive identity.

The left tackle battle has captured attention throughout the organization, but one player appears to be separating himself from the competition.

Analyst Max Loeb recently identified Dawand Jones as the “biggest key” to Cleveland’s offensive success this season.

“You face T.J. Watt twice a year. You’re probably going to play Trey Hendrickson twice a year. When you’re playing these elite edge rushers, you’re gonna get Aidan Hutchinson, you’re gonna get Jonathan Greenard. You’re gonna get a lot of really, really good pass-rushers. If you have a left tackle that can eliminate him from the game, you are a significantly better football team,” Loeb said.

Who is the biggest key to the Browns Offense this season?@loebsleads says it's the guy who will face Maxx Crosby, Aidan Hutchinson, Nick Bosa, and Jonathan Greenard in addition to TJ Watt and Trey Hendrickson this year. Presented by @infinitiofBW https://t.co/ASf1p0NTFP pic.twitter.com/wnMUqfJYDK — Honor The Land (@honortheland) June 4, 2025

Jones has been taking first-team reps at left tackle and appears to be cementing his hold on the position.

The second-year player showed promising flashes as a rookie before injuries derailed his momentum.

His ability to stay healthy and deliver consistent protection will determine whether Cleveland can finally stabilize their offensive line.

The Browns ranked just 22nd in passing yards per game last season while dealing with constant lineup changes due to injuries.

The return of Joel Bitonio and additions of Cornelius Lucas and Teven Jenkins should provide the depth and experience this unit desperately needs.

Jones faces an immediate test against the AFC North’s elite pass rushers. His development could unlock the Browns’ offensive potential and provide the foundation for a more dynamic attack in 2025.

