Former Browns Player Named Among Best Free Agents Ahead Of Season

The Cleveland Browns had one of the most underrated wide receivers in the NFL.

Amari Cooper didn’t get much recognition, but he was solid during his days with the Browns.

That’s why it’s somewhat surprising to see that he’s still unsigned at this point in the offseason.

With that in mind, Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report pointed out that while Cooper is clearly one of the best free agents remaining, he has to realize that his best years are behind him.

“Entering the 2024 season, [Amari Cooper] was coming off a career-high 1,250 receiving yards with the Cleveland Browns and his fifth Pro Bowl. When the Buffalo Bills acquired him in a midseason trade, he was viewed as the kind of potential impact addition that could put them over the top,” Davenport wrote. “Once he realizes his status right now is an aging receiver coming off a disastrous stint in Buffalo and playing on a one-year deal in 2025 and/or a team suffers an injury at the position, he should be scooped up.”

There were rumors about Cooper being done, but there was never any sort of clarification about whether he doesn’t want to play anymore, or if that was what NFL teams thought of him.

The Browns didn’t seem to be sold on him for the long run.

They didn’t want to give him the long-term contract he was looking for, and trading for Jerry Jeudy set the table for trading Cooper to the Buffalo Bills.

He was coming off a solid season and looked ready for another, but NFL teams don’t care about the past; they just care about what you can do in the future.

The Browns arguably need another pass-catcher, especially with the questions surrounding newcomer Diontae Johnson.

If Cooper wants to play and hasn’t signed somewhere as the season gets closer, perhaps the Browns will try to bring him back.

