Analyst Urges Browns To Re-Sign Key Player In Free Agency

Even after the moves they’ve made, the Cleveland Browns still don’t have a ton of money available to spend in free agency.

They need to be extremely thorough about every single penny they invest, and that might lead to some uncomfortable decisions.

Notably, that’s why most people expect them to move on from Nick Chubb, who’s aging, is coming off a down injury-riddled season, and might want to pursue a championship somewhere else.

Even so, sports analyst Garrett Bush believes this should be a no-brainer for the Browns.

Talking on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” Bush argued that the Browns simply could not afford to let Chubb play for any other team in his career.

“For me, this is a no-brainer. This dude is a fan favorite and the heart and soul of the team. I’d give him five million dollars,” Bush said.

He pointed out that he was a class act as a person and a hard-working professional, not to mention the ultimate fan favorite.

More than that, he thinks it was unrealistic to believe or expect that he would be back to his usual self last season, but he’s optimistic that he will dominate again after some more time to regain his full strength.

He believes the Browns ought to give him something close to $5 million to keep him around.

All of this makes sense, and if the team is going to roll the dice and spend money somewhere else, they might as well do it for someone who’s earned the benefit of the doubt with the organization.

Whether they will end up taking this route or just let him walk away in free agency remains to be seen.

NEXT:

Browns Player Named 'Under-The-Radar' Free Agent