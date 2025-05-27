Analyst Reveals Browns’ ‘Biggest Question’ After NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns entered the offseason with a big need for a quarterback.

They may have taken things a little too far, as they got four of them.

Even so, there’s no clear-cut favorite to get the starting job right now, and even though someone will ultimately get the nod for Week 1, that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s going to be the quarterback for the entire season.

That’s why it wasn’t much of a surprise to see that Bradley Locker of PFF thinks this will be the biggest question the team will need to answer in 2025.

In his latest column, he dug deep into the Browns’ options at the most crucial position:

“What’s the outcome in the quarterback room?” Locker wrote. “With Deshaun Watson (63.4 PFF passing grade) expected to be out for all of 2025 due to his Achilles injury, the team’s options include retread Joe Flacco (70.7 PFF passing grade), Kenny Pickett (63.0 PFF passing grade), Dillon Gabriel (86.3 PFF passing grade) and Shedeur Sanders (90.5 PFF passing grade). Flacco is probably the best bet to win the starting job to open the year, but the Browns seem unlikely to carry four quarterbacks for all of 2025.”

The Browns’ approach to the season will most likely determine their decision at quarterback.

The coaches know they may not survive another three-win season.

If that’s the case, then Joe Flacco will give them the best opportunity to win.

However, if they take this as a developmental season and give the youngsters a chance to prove themselves, then Flacco might be the odd man out and may be either cut or traded before the start of the season.

It’s always good to have options, and the Browns know they need to get this one right.

Still, having so many potential starters will make it tough for everybody to get reps and a fair shot to show what they’ve got, and this will be a storyline to follow all year long.

NEXT:

Shedeur Sanders Calls Out 'Lie' About $500k Purchase