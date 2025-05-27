Shedeur Sanders Calls Out ‘Lie’ About $500k Purchase

The Cleveland Browns are giving Shedeur Sanders a chance to prove the doubters wrong and demonstrate that he’s a starting-caliber quarterback in the National Football League.

He was the first rookie to arrive at their rookie minicamp, and has been quite active in the community since the Browns took him in the fifth round a couple of weeks ago.

Notably, that’s why he didn’t want the narrative to focus on anything but the hard work he’s putting in.

That’s why he took to social media to deny Dov Kleiman’s report about his alleged $500,000 Rolls-Royce purchase, stating that he’s not even thinking about buying cars right now:

“Another lie…. I’m focused on my team not a car purchase!” Sanders wrote on X.

Another lie…. I’m focused on my team not a car purchase ! https://t.co/yRK1lvpgR6 — Shedeur Sanders (@ShedeurSanders) May 27, 2025

Truthfully, there wouldn’t be anything wrong with that purchase if that were the case.

That’s his hard-earned money, and it’s not like he’s pursuing a career as a professional football player to make ends meet; he was born wealthy.

There’s no need to judge anybody for the way they spend their money, and purchasing an expensive car won’t make him any less of a football player or take away time from watching tape.

All things considered, it seems like Sanders will have to deal with plenty of hurdles.

He’s most likely the fourth quarterback in the team’s pecking order, and he will also have to battle against his negative reputation.

He’s got a huge platform, but that will also come with year-round scrutiny and people looking at every single thing he does on and off the field.

NEXT:

Analyst Says 1 Game Will Be 'Measuring Stick' For Browns This Season