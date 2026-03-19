Mike Rutenberg Shares Message Ahead Of First Season

Mike Rutenberg will have his work cut out for him during his first season as the Cleveland Browns’ defensive coordinator. First of all, he is trying to help build on an already strong defensive unit. But to make matters even more pressing, he is picking up where Jim Schwartz left off.

Schwartz was celebrated for his hard work and for developing the defense, so Rutenberg knows he has big shoes to fill.

Appearing on Cleveland Browns Daily, Rutenberg briefly and proudly stated his philosophy when entering season one with the Browns.

“Heart, mind, fist. The ball is oxygen. Build relationships,” Rutenberg said.

His attitude and tone certainly get the point across: Rutenberg is very serious about this job and what he wants to do for the team. That might inspire many Browns fans.

Rutenberg has worked in defense a lot. He was with the Atlanta Falcons as a defensive pass game coordinator and also spent time with the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers.

However, this will be his first time as a defensive coordinator. The fact that the Browns hired him without that sort of experience says a lot about their belief in him. And perhaps one reason they have such faith in him is the attitude he showed in this interview.

The Browns had their share of struggles last season, but the defense was not one of them. That places a clear responsibility on Rutenberg, whose primary task will be to build on the strong foundation left by Jim Schwartz.

The team already has elite talent on that side of the ball, including Myles Garrett, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

Rutenberg’s early comments suggest he is not simply aiming to maintain the status quo. Instead, he appears focused on maximizing effort, discipline, and execution from his players.

In his first year, the challenge will be balancing continuity with growth. If he can elevate a unit that is already performing at a high level, it could keep the Browns’ defense among the best in the league.

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