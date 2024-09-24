Rodney McLeod Gives Honest Answer About Losing To Giants

The Cleveland Browns entered the matchup against the New York Giants as the clear favorites as oddsmakers offered a spread of nearly a touchdown for bettors.

Oddsmakers nearly nailed the point differential; it was just the opposite way.

The Giants scored three times in the first half, and the New York defense stymied the Browns throughout most of the game to earn a 21-15 victory over Cleveland.

Analysts and pundits have debated that loss for two days now as to why Cleveland had such a poor showing in Week 3.

Now, veteran safety Rodney McLeod has joined the fray.

In an appearance on “The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima” program Tuesday morning, McLeod gave an honest answer about the team’s seemingly inexplicable loss to New York (via 92.3 The Fan’s X account).

“There are no such thing as easy wins in the National Football League,” McLeod said, adding, “You’ve got to give respect to every player and team that takes that field.”

He took that explanation a step further, using an age-old adage.

“We all know any given Sunday, anything is possible, and if you don’t show up … then what happens is the teams that you should win, you lose to,” McLeod said.

McLeod was answering a question that radio host Ken Carman posed to him about how the Browns lost to New York, a question fans have been asking after Cleveland dropped the game to the previously winless Giants.

The safety added that the frustrating part for him is that the Browns are winless at home in two tries this season after going 8-1 at Huntington Bank Field last year.

