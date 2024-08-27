Analyst Reveals Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s Status For 53-Man Roster

The Cleveland Browns have their second dilemma at quarterback already this season, albeit a good one for the preseason roster.

After last year’s debacle of having five different quarterbacks throw passes due to injuries, the Browns’ issue this time is which quarterback to keep as their third-string option: second-year draft selection Dorian Thompson-Robinson or former Pro Bowler Tyler Huntley.

While the final roster will not be released until later today, Thompson-Robinson already knows his fate according to one analyst.

Brad Stainbrook shared on Twitter that Thompson-Robinson will remain on the 53-man roster this year.

“Dorian Thompson-Robinson was notified he’s making the 53 man roster after an impressive training camp following a season ending injury in 2023,” Stainbrook wrote.

The analyst revealed that rumors of teams contacting the Browns to inquire about trades involving the 2023 NFL Draft pick were true, but the team did not seriously consider making a move.

Thompson-Robinson was extremely accurate throughout the preseason, going 38-of-55 (69 percent) in his abbreviated appearances over three games.

Last year, Thompson-Robinson was called on to start three games due to the injuries at the quarterback position, going 1-2 in those appearances.

In all, the then-rookie played in eight games last year, completing 54 percent of his passes for 440 yards and one touchdown (against four interceptions) in those outings.

Cleveland has yet to announce their roster, and a last-minute trade for a team in need of a backup quarterback could be the reason why as teams rarely carry four quarterbacks on their NFL regular season roster.

Huntley was extremely sharp in his last outing, throwing three touchdown passes in extended work against the Seattle Seahawks.

