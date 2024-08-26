Browns Waive 16 Players Today

With the preseason and training camp in the books, the NFL requires each franchise to trim its roster from a 90-man squad to a 53-man team by Tuesday at 4 p.m.

The Cleveland Browns are getting ahead of the curve, issuing a wave of waivers today to 16 players who had been on the team through Saturday’s final contest against the Seattle Seahawks.

Analyst Jeff Schudel provided the list on Twitter this afternoon, sharing that six offensive players, eight defensive players, and two special teams athletes had been cut by the Browns.

On the offensive side, the Browns waived four offensive linemen: guards Wyatt Davis and Zack Johnson, as well as tackles Roy Mbaeteka and Chim Okorafor.

A pair of running backs – Aidan Robbins and Jacob Saylors – were also released Monday.

Defensively, the Browns waived three linebackers: Landon Honeycutt, Caleb Johnson, and Marvin Moody.

Cleveland cut two defensive ends – Jeremiah Martin and Isaiah Thomas – and three players from the defensive backfield in safeties Tyler Coyle and Chase Williams, and cornerback Faion Hicks.

Kicker Lucas Havrisik and long snapper Rex Sunahara were also waived following the Seattle preseason contest.

The Browns are currently at 74 players, meaning up to 19 more athletes could receive their waiver over the next 24 hours.

Cleveland has 10 wide receivers on their roster, an area that will most likely be trimmed before the final 53-man roster is set.

The Browns could also be looking for last-minute trade offers from other teams, allowing those franchises to avoid missing out on a player of interest in the waiver process by offering up draft picks or other athletes Cleveland may have interest in acquiring.

