Analyst Reveals Frustration With Browns Defense

While much of the criticisms surrounding the Cleveland Browns this season have focused on the poor play of the offense, the defense has not lived up to its standards from last year.

Cleveland’s defense – which turned in a historic performance in 2023 during coordinator Jim Schwartz’s first season – held opponents to the fewest passing and total offensive yards in the NFL during the regular season.

Although it was unrealistic to expect the Browns to return to that form, Cleveland has been pushed back to the middle of the NFL this season, ranking 11th in total yards allowed and 15th in total points surrendered.

Still, analyst Anthony Lima is frustrated with what he’s seen thus far from Cleveland.

On “The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima,” the co-host expressed his frustrations with the defensive efforts thus far (via X).

“Defensively, what happened against Daniel Jones, what happened against Gardner Minshew, you were expected in year two of this system, you were expected them to be dominating,” Lima said.

With pressure mounting on the offense, ⁦@KenCarman⁩ and ⁦@SportsBoyTony⁩ wonder if #Browns fans are taking their frustrations with that side of the ball out on the defense. pic.twitter.com/NyCHBJSAvX — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) October 5, 2024

Lima admitted that part of the problem has been the limited play of Myles Garrett.

Garrett, the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, suffered a foot injury that has prevented him from playing every snap thus far this season.

Lima acknowledged that Garrett’s play has lived up to the standard he set last season, providing another area of frustration as the remainder of the defensive line that was so strong a year ago cannot get back to that level.

“Those guys should be capitalizing on how (Garrett) is completely wrecking (opposing offenses), and unfortunately, that has not been the case,” Lima said.

