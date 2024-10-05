Browns Make 4 Roster Moves Ahead Of Sunday’s Game

The Cleveland Browns are on the road for the second straight week, facing the Washington Commanders’ high-powered offense under rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Although the Commanders’ defense has not commanded as much attention, the unit has significantly improved throughout the season under first-year coordinator Joe Whitt Jr.

The Browns will need all of the help they can get, which makes the roster moves the team announced on Saturday ahead of their Week 5 contest extremely important.

Cleveland’s official X account shared the news as the Browns made four roster changes ahead of Sunday’s contest.

We've activated G Michael Dunn from reserve/non-football illness, placed DE Alex Wright on injured reserve and made other roster moves 📰 » https://t.co/Wtuy3TnV9z pic.twitter.com/Ga6PyV3alM — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 5, 2024

Cleveland elevated two practice squad players – cornerback Tony Brown II and tight end Geoff Swaim – for the Washington contest while also activating guard Michael Dunn from the reserve/non-football illness list.

The Browns also announced that defensive end Alex Wright was placed on the Injured Reserve (IR) list ahead of the upcoming game.

Brown has been on the Cleveland roster for the past two weeks, playing against both the New York Giants and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Against New York, Brown had two tackles and forced a fumble on the game’s opening kickoff, allowing Cleveland to score quickly in that contest.

Swaim also made appearances in games the past two weeks, recording 35 total snaps on offense and 14 on special teams for the Browns.

Dunn has yet to appear in a game this season for the Browns.

The 6-foot-5 guard has played 40 games during his time with Cleveland, starting six of those contests.

Wright – who sustained a torn tricep muscle injury – had surgery to repair the damage this week, and his move to the IR list was no surprise.

