Analyst Reveals He Had ‘Chills’ Watching Browns OL Against Ravens

The Cleveland Browns have struggled with their offensive line this season due to the myriad of health issues the team has faced.

Cleveland had multiple players spend some time on the shelf this year after serious injuries – both last season and this season – that have kept the Browns from playing their preferred starting lineup in a single contest thus far.

On Sunday, however, the Browns looked like a cohesive group for the first time this season.

It’s something that analyst Brian Baldinger noted in his film breakdown of the team.

On X, Baldinger admitted watching the Browns on Sunday gave him an incredible feeling.

“Watching the Cleveland Browns play football this Sunday gave me chills,” Baldinger said.

.@Browns @Ravens this looks like a good football team. It always starts in the trenches and this 5 brings joy to my heart. #DawgPound #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/EC8F5ei3iC — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 29, 2024

In the video, Baldinger breaks down a myriad of offensive line moves that the Browns executed against the Baltimore Ravens.

Baldinger noted all five of the offensive linemen – including reserve Dawand Jones – helped Cleveland “look like a football team” in their Week 8 contest.

“They’re beating the Ravens at their own game, winning the line of scrimmage,” Baldinger said in the video, adding, “That’s a good-looking offensive line.”

The Browns’ running game wasn’t the only thing that benefitted from Cleveland’s improved offensive line play.

Cleveland allowed only two sacks on quarterback Jameis Winston, the first time this season the Browns have given up that few quarterback sacks in a contest.

No injuries were reported on the offensive line for the Browns, allowing Cleveland to run it back with the same players again this weekend when the franchise hosts the Los Angeles Chargers.

NEXT:

Stats Show How 1 Browns WR Is Excelling In Single Coverage