Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, October 29, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Reveals He Had ‘Chills’ Watching Browns OL Against Ravens

Analyst Reveals He Had ‘Chills’ Watching Browns OL Against Ravens

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 11: The line of scrimmage of the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have struggled with their offensive line this season due to the myriad of health issues the team has faced.

Cleveland had multiple players spend some time on the shelf this year after serious injuries – both last season and this season – that have kept the Browns from playing their preferred starting lineup in a single contest thus far.

On Sunday, however, the Browns looked like a cohesive group for the first time this season.

It’s something that analyst Brian Baldinger noted in his film breakdown of the team.

On X, Baldinger admitted watching the Browns on Sunday gave him an incredible feeling.

“Watching the Cleveland Browns play football this Sunday gave me chills,” Baldinger said.

In the video, Baldinger breaks down a myriad of offensive line moves that the Browns executed against the Baltimore Ravens.

Baldinger noted all five of the offensive linemen – including reserve Dawand Jones – helped Cleveland “look like a football team” in their Week 8 contest.

“They’re beating the Ravens at their own game, winning the line of scrimmage,” Baldinger said in the video, adding, “That’s a good-looking offensive line.”

The Browns’ running game wasn’t the only thing that benefitted from Cleveland’s improved offensive line play.

Cleveland allowed only two sacks on quarterback Jameis Winston, the first time this season the Browns have given up that few quarterback sacks in a contest.

No injuries were reported on the offensive line for the Browns, allowing Cleveland to run it back with the same players again this weekend when the franchise hosts the Los Angeles Chargers.

NEXT:  Stats Show How 1 Browns WR Is Excelling In Single Coverage
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Reveals What Browns Should Do If They Lose To Chargers

26 mins ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball in the first quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (

Browns Legend Reveals What He Saw From Nick Chubb On Sunday

57 mins ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Fans cheer as Cedric Tillman #19 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after receiving touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says He Has 'Renewed Hope' In Browns' Offense

2 hours ago

Philadelphia Eagles v Cleveland Browns

Insider Names Browns Lineman As Trade Candidate For Vikings

2 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Cedric Tillman #19 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after receiving touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stats Show Cedric Tillman's Growth After Browns Trade Amari Cooper

3 hours ago

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on August 20, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Jameis Winston Had The Perfect Quote About His Potential

3 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after their win against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Led The NFL In 1 Stat Against Ravens

4 hours ago

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Wide receiver Cedric Tillman #19 of the Cleveland Browns sets before the snap during an NFL preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Stats Show How 1 Browns WR Is Excelling In Single Coverage

4 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass in the fourth quarter of a game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Rodney McLeod Shares His Thoughts On Jameis Winston

5 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson on the sidelines during his game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Louisiana USA on September 16, 2018

Analyst Shares His Thoughts On Infamous Browns Anniversary

5 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 07: Baker Mayfield speaks SiriusXM at Super Bowl LVIII on February 07, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Baker Mayfield Shares His Thoughts About Jim Donovan

5 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 13: Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski looks on during the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Analyst Reveals Benefit Of Kevin Stefanski Handing Over Play-Calling Duties

6 hours ago

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Quarterback Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns sets during an NFL preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Juan Thornhill Has Honest Admission About Jameis Winston's Performance

18 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Honest Thoughts On Jameis Winston's First Start

18 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Thoughts On Dawand Jones' First Start At LT

19 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns after their team's touchdown in the third quarter of a game at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Reveals A Question That Kevin Stefanski Answered On Sunday

19 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns breaks up a pass intended for Nelson Agholor #15 of the Baltimore Ravens in the second quarter of a game at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Injury Update On Denzel Ward

19 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a sack in the fourth quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Troll Experts Who Picked Ravens To Win On Sunday

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Gave Honest Answer About Benching Deshaun Watson

21 hours ago

cleveland browns helmet

Stats Show How 1 Browns WR Has Been Dominating In Past 2 Weeks

20 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 27: Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens dives past Devin Bush #30 of the Cleveland Browns while scoring a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter of a game at Huntington Bank Field on October 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Browns Defenders Had Impressive Stats In Win Over Ravens

20 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the second quarter against the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Believes Jameis Winston's Performance Is 'Nail In The Coffin' Of Deshaun Watson's Career

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns defender Juan Thornhill

Juan Thornhill Sends A Clear Message About Browns' Playoff Chances

21 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass in the fourth quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Jameis Winston's Role For Chargers Game

21 hours ago

Browns Nation