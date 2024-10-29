Stats Show How 1 Browns WR Is Excelling In Single Coverage

The Cleveland Browns may have found their guy.

It took him a while, but it seems like Cedric Tillman is finally starting to come together.

The second-year pro out of Tennessee was very impressive in the win over the Baltimore Ravens, being one of the best wideouts in the entire league in Week 8.

That was particularly true when he was facing single coverage.

As pointed out by PFF CLE Browns on X, Tillman was tied fifth in receptions (4), fifth in receiving yards (71), tied second in touchdowns (1), and tied second in first downs (4) when facing that kind of coverage.

Clearly, opposing teams haven’t seen him enough to have a full scouting report on him and his traits, but it won’t take long before that changes.

Tillman proved that he’s dominant against single coverage, and Jameis Winston could have a field day with him.

The Browns’ offense looked much better against the Ravens.

Perhaps it was Ken Dorsey getting to call the plays on his offense, or maybe it was Jameis Winston being under center.

Maybe the team was inspired to overcome adversity after all the injuries; they wanted to pay tribute to the late Jim Donovan

Or all of the above.

Whatever the case, the fact of the matter is that the Browns will have a new quarterback under center to end the season.

That always opens up the door for other pass-catchers to step up, and it could finally be Tillman’s time to shine for this team.

