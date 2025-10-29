Former Browns Star Makes Big Prediction About Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns still haven’t figured out how to put together an efficient offense.

Despite having an offense-minded head coach, they struggle to move the chains, and Kevin Stefanski and the players have to take some responsibility for that.

But it seems like quarterback Dillon Gabriel just doesn’t have what it takes to get the job done.

Former Browns defensive back Joe Haden predicted that Shedeur Sanders is going to be a very good quarterback.

“Dillon Gabriel, I don’t think he’s the answer. I don’t want to seem like I’m just forcing Dillon out of there. I want to give him a valid shot. I think Shedeur Sanders is going to be a very good quarterback, and I would like to give him a chance, but I’m like, ‘If we go throw him in there, hopefully he throws more of these deep passes.’ I think Shedeur is better at being able to throw some of those passes,” Haden said.

"Dillon Gabriel, I don't think he's the answer… I think Shedeur Sanders is going to be a VERY good Quarterback"@joehaden23 on the Browns QB Battle 👀 #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/4EroQ2GAKK — Honor The Land (@honortheland) October 29, 2025

After watching Gabriel start four games and get progressively worse with each one, it’s hard to disagree with Haden.

Granted, that’s not to say that Sanders is an elite prospect and the inevitable solution, but he can’t be much worse than this, even if he’s not completely ready.

The Browns have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, and while most signs indicate that their quarterback of the future isn’t on the roster yet, it’s possible that Sanders can be that guy.

As such, the Browns need to give him a chance and enough time to make a case for himself.

After their bye week, they have the second half of the season to do so.

Gabriel might turn out to be a good NFL backup, but his flaws aren’t things that can be coached out of his game, and his physical limitations are too glaring to ignore at this point.

