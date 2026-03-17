Analyst Reveals His Preferred Choice For Browns’ No. 6 Draft Pick

The 2026 NFL Draft is less than two months away, making now one of the most exciting times of the offseason. Teams around the league are still signing and trading for players, all while figuring out who makes the most sense for them to select come draft night.

Some organizations have more pressure on them than others to make the right moves in the draft, and perhaps none more so than the Cleveland Browns. The Browns not only have two first-rounders, but their first pick is at No. 6 overall, giving them a chance to select a truly impactful, blue-chip prospect.

It’s anyone’s best guess as to what position the Browns are going to go after, let alone which player they’ll target. The front office has kept things very close to the vest, not letting any outsiders in on what they’re thinking.

Because of this, fans and analysts have speculated about who they’re going to take at No. 6, including analyst Emmett Golden, who suggested the Browns go after Ohio State’s Carnell Tate.

“Would it be smarter for the Browns to take Tate at 6 because if we’re saying [Monroe] Freeling is a guy that’s going to need some time to grow and isn’t necessarily a plug-and-play guy, I think we all believe Carnell Tate is a plug-and-play guy. At 6, wouldn’t it just make more sense to get a guy that you can just pencil in on opening day?” Golden said.

“Wouldn’t it just make more sense to get a guy that you can just pencil in opening day,” – @egoldie80 makes the case for the Browns drafting Carnell Tate at no.6 overall. pic.twitter.com/Z0mTen522i — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 16, 2026

As Golden mentioned, Monroe Freeling is another name that’s been frequently connected to the Browns over the past several weeks. Freeling’s ceiling as an offensive lineman is an All-Pro level player, at least, that’s what some experts are saying, but he also has some room to grow as an overall prospect in the present day.

Tate has performed at a high level for years, and many believe he could step into the league Week 1 and become a top-12 guy, if not higher. The Browns have been looking for a playmaker of this caliber to suit up alongside Jerry Jeudy in the wide receiver room, and Tate seems to fit the bill, should they pursue a wideout at No. 6. At this point, it feels like most analysts and fans would be willing to draft the entire Ohio State starting lineup from the 2025 campaign, so it doesn’t seem like a bad idea for the Browns to go after any of them, including Tate.

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