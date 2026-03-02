Browns Could Be Eyeing Georgia Standout In First Round Of Draft

The Cleveland Browns are looking in every direction to fix their offensive problems. They don’t care if it’s through the draft, free agency, or via a trade, but the Browns are adamant about getting more out of their offensive unit.

While speaking to ESPN Cleveland, Tony Grossi gave some insight into how Cleveland is thinking.

He said the Browns could target prospect Monroe Freeling in the upcoming draft, although they have to decide which pick they use to get him.

“To get [Monroe] Freeling, you’re going to have to be anywhere from [picks] 8 to 15. What do you do? Do you do it with your 24th pick or your 6th pick? He’s got the Georgia background, too. Anyone from Georgia, you’ve got to have an asterisk above them,” Grossi said.

.@TonyGrossi thinks that the Browns could now position themselves to take Georgia LT Monroe Freeling high in the draft. How would you feel about that? https://t.co/bq1Eb7s77s pic.twitter.com/Qe4V43aPw7 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 2, 2026

The Browns now have Tytus Howard as their potential fix for right tackle next season, so taking a serious look at Freeling, who plays left tackle for Georgia, makes plenty of sense. But if Cleveland really wants Freeling, they have to be careful about how they acquire him.

If they used their No. 6 pick to get Freeling, some people feel they would be overspending and should use that pick on someone else, like a wide receiver. But if they wait until the 24th pick to get him, they may miss their chance, and he could be chosen by another team.

Therefore, the Browns need to consider potentially moving around in the draft in order to secure Freeling. At the same time, there are other incoming rookies who might fit the bill, such as Blake Miller out of Clemson, Francis Mauigoa from Miami, and others.

If the team decides they don’t want to spend their No. 6 pick on Freeling, they might get lucky and get him at 24, or they might find someone comparable. Freeling has a lot of upside, although some scouts claim that he needs to develop a bit more. He is generating a lot of buzz, but will that buzz mean the Browns have to use their best draft pick to get him?

Right now, the team has to determine just how much they want this young rookie.

