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Tuesday, March 17, 2026
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Browns Legend Floats Interesting Joel Bitonio Scenario

Andrew Elmquist
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Browns Legend Floats Interesting Joel Bitonio Scenario
(Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ roster is slated to look much different in 2026 than it did in 2025. They’ve already made some major changes to their offensive line, and with the 2026 NFL Draft right around the corner and with two first-round picks in hand, a lot can happen between now and Week 1.

One of the biggest potential changes for the Browns is to enter the 2026 campaign without Joel Bitonio on the roster. Bitonio has played his entire career in Cleveland thus far, but recent rumors indicate he’s either going to retire or sign with a new team to give himself a better chance at a Super Bowl ring.

While either is a viable option for the long-time offensive linemen, analyst Hanford Dixon presented a third possibility in a recent appearance on the Top Dawgs Show.

“Wouldn’t it be crazy if he decided to come back and go somewhere else where he’s thinking he’s going to win a Super Bowl, and we have the shift right over here?”, Dixon asked.

As Dixon mentioned, there’s a world where Bitonio could depart from the Browns, either via free agency or retirement, and the team takes a massive step in the right direction. There’s no telling how quickly their rebuild is going to happen, but if it happens sooner rather than later, Bitonio could regret leaving his long-time team.

The Browns still have several holes to fill, most notably at their quarterback position. They’ll also have to try to fill Bitonio’s roster slot, assuming he isn’t with the team next year, which will not be an easy task.

If they do that well and find the right quarterback, there’s no telling what the Browns’ outlook could be a year from now. It’s typically difficult to go from winning five games the prior season to being relevant the next, but it has happened before.

Todd Monken has never been the head coach of this team, but if he’s able to work similar magic to what he did while OC of the Baltimore Ravens, the Browns’ turnaround and rebuild could happen a lot sooner than even the most optimistic fans are anticipating.

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Andrew Elmquist
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Browns Nation Staff
Andrew Elmquist
Contributor at Browns Nation
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the [...]

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