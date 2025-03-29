Analyst Reveals His Theory About Browns’ Draft Plans

NFL fans and analysts love to play armchair GM.

It’s an opportunity at any point in the regular season, playoffs, or offseason, to look at a team’s roster and try to come up with ways to fix it and make it better moving forward.

While some fans and analysts are more informed than others, unless they’re sitting in a front office, they have no say or much of an idea about what decisions a team will make.

That doesn’t stop the rumor mill from running rampant at this time of year, and it certainly doesn’t stop people from making informed predictions about what a particular team might do.

For instance, Cleveland Browns fans and analysts Daryl Ruiter and Anthony Lima recently got together on the “GamedayCLE” podcast, where they discussed a potential theory of what the Browns will do in this year’s draft.

According to Ruiter on X, the team will target either Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick.

Instead of waiting for quarterbacks to fall to them with the 33rd overall pick, he believes the team will trade up, back into the first round, and take a quarterback that can hopefully impact their future.

My #Browns theory I discussed on a recent @GamedayCLE pod and with @SportsBoyTony this morning: -Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter at 2

-a trade up from 33 to select the rookie QB so team gets that important 5th year option on the rookie contract — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) March 28, 2025

Recent reporting might suggest that the Browns are interested in Jaxson Dart, the former Ole Miss QB who has gotten significant traction since the Combine.

Dart was viewed as a second or third-rounder a few months ago, but there’s a belief that he could certainly move into the first round, and if the Browns like him that much, they’ll have to pay up to make it happen.

This proposed strategy might seem far-fetched to some, but anything can happen in the middle of the draft.

NEXT:

Insider Believes Browns Could Make Surprise Move At QB Position