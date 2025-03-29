Browns Nation

Saturday, March 29, 2025
Analyst Reveals His Theory About Browns’ Draft Plans

Andrew Elmquist
By
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

NFL fans and analysts love to play armchair GM.

It’s an opportunity at any point in the regular season, playoffs, or offseason, to look at a team’s roster and try to come up with ways to fix it and make it better moving forward.

While some fans and analysts are more informed than others, unless they’re sitting in a front office, they have no say or much of an idea about what decisions a team will make.

That doesn’t stop the rumor mill from running rampant at this time of year, and it certainly doesn’t stop people from making informed predictions about what a particular team might do.

For instance, Cleveland Browns fans and analysts Daryl Ruiter and Anthony Lima recently got together on the “GamedayCLE” podcast, where they discussed a potential theory of what the Browns will do in this year’s draft.

According to Ruiter on X, the team will target either Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick.

Instead of waiting for quarterbacks to fall to them with the 33rd overall pick, he believes the team will trade up, back into the first round, and take a quarterback that can hopefully impact their future.

Recent reporting might suggest that the Browns are interested in Jaxson Dart, the former Ole Miss QB who has gotten significant traction since the Combine.

Dart was viewed as a second or third-rounder a few months ago, but there’s a belief that he could certainly move into the first round, and if the Browns like him that much, they’ll have to pay up to make it happen.

This proposed strategy might seem far-fetched to some, but anything can happen in the middle of the draft.

