Analyst Reveals His Thoughts On If Joe Flacco Could Return To Browns

By

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns needed a hero, and Joe Flacco was that guy.

Against all odds, and despite being on his couch for most of the season, the former Super Bowl MVP managed to turn back the clock and give back hope to this team, galvanizing their run to make the playoffs.

Then, in the most crucial time of the season, he did not have a good game to put an end to the spell.

So, now that the Browns are already thinking of the offseason, some people wonder if they’ll bring Flacco back as a backup.

Unfortunately for him and those who grew fond of him, insider Myles Simmons doesn’t see that happening right now.

Talking to Nick Pedone, he admitted that the situation isn’t exactly ideal for Flacco at the moment, as the Browns were clearly high on Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

“I don’t know that they’re great just because of the situation that the Browns are in,” Simmons said.

That makes sense, as DTR was actually Deshaun Watson’s first backup during the season, although they were quick to turn to PJ Walker when they realized he wasn’t ready.

Then, Robinson finished the season on Injured Reserve (IR), so he obviously wasn’t an option.

Still, this Browns team might still have faith in him and he should be in line to be Watson’s primary backup next season.

Of course, we all hope he doesn’t have to play, at least not too much, as the Browns gave up way too much for Watson to have him missing even more games.

Watson should be ready to go for the start of the season.

Hopefully, back to his usual level.

