Analyst Has Strong Belief On Why Browns Made Coaching Moves

By

Cleveland Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam talks with General Manager Andrew Berry during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Joe Flacco will probably never be mistaken for Deshaun Watson.

But Flacco’s run of 300-yard games might have reset expectations for the Cleveland Browns’ 2024 starter.

It could be that the offense we saw over the last five games is what Kevin Stefanski hoped for back in September.

And 92.3 The Fan’s Anthony Lima thinks any new staff coming on board has one priority next year.

Lima asserts the coaches have to get Watson to resemble the prolific passer he was in Houston.

To that end, Watson averaged a career high 9.2 air yards per throw this season.

But the results were a paltry 5.9 air yards per catch and 3.6 air yards per pass, his secon- worst only to 2022.

How much weather and injuries came into play can be debated to a point.

Watson will never look as smooth as Flacco, preferring to move around and extend plays.

But it worked for him in Houston to the tune of a 69% completion rate and a success rate of 50%.

Mixing that style with Stefanski’s offensive patterns has been a struggle.

Browns fans saw a glimpse of vintage Watson in the second half of the Week 10 comeback against the Ravens.

But overall, Cleveland’s $230 million man’s success rate is just 34%, with barely a 60% completion rate.

The most important statistic is wins and to that end, Watson is 8-4 as a starter for the Browns.

New voices in his ears only help if they speak the player’s football language, making a familiar hire a possibility.

As Lima points out, helping Watson find his groove has to be the biggest factor in choosing new staff.

