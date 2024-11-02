Analyst Reveals His Thoughts On Jameis Winston’s Future In Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns have plenty of football left in the 2024 NFL regular season, and the playoff aspirations this franchise entered the season with are not gone despite the team’s 2-6 record heading into their Week 9 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Still, with veteran quarterback Jameis Winston leading the Browns now that Deshaun Watson has yet again been lost for the season due to an injury, analysts are beginning to pivot toward next year’s solution for this important position.

Should the Browns decide to replace Watson, can Winston become the team’s full-time starter?

It’s a question that analyst Noah Weiskopf attempted to answer on the “BIGPLAY Cleveland Show” this week, revealing his thoughts on what the Browns’ front office thinks of the 30-year-old veteran (via X).

“I think they love what he brings; his leadership, of course, off the field as you guys know is a huge part of everything,” Weiskopf said, “They are really confident in him and his ability moving forward.”

At 30 years old, could Jameis Winston be the future franchise QB? "They are really confident in him and his ability moving forward." –@BrownsWithNoah weighs in Best Browns content in @BIGPLAY app: https://t.co/bSie9jqvUn pic.twitter.com/FPb1i4tdS1 — BIGPLAY Cleveland Show (@BIGPLAYCLEshow) November 1, 2024

Weiskopf said that Winston is not shy about throwing deep passes for the Browns as he’ll look to make plays down the field.

That’s a facet of the Browns offense that was missing under Watson.

Weiskopf was not giving a full-throat endorsement of Winston because of the looming issue this team faces with Watson.

In three seasons, Watson has failed to play more than seven games in a single year.

The Browns face massive salary cap issues should the team move on from Watson in the offseason, and Weiskopf added he did not see that happening during this offseason.

NEXT:

Myles Garrett Believes Backups Can 'Make A Name For Themselves' On Sunday