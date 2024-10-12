Browns Nation

Saturday, October 12, 2024
Analyst Reveals His Thoughts On Why Joe Flacco Isn’t With Browns

By
Leave a Comment
Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns caught lightning in a bottle last year when the team coaxed veteran quarterback Joe Flacco back into the NFL late in the season.

Flacco – who turned 39 years old in January – came in and led the Browns to a 4-1 record, throwing for 1,616 yards and 13 touchdowns in five games last season.

His efforts led the team to the playoffs, earning him the 2023 AP Comeback Player of the Year honors along with the support of Browns fans.

That was the problem surrounding re-signing the quarterback this season.

Having a quarterback who could instantly come into a game and provide a spark – something he’s done yet again in Indianapolis – would amplify any quarterback’s miscues, especially Cleveland signal caller Deshaun Watson this season.

Analyst Ryan Tyler made clear the reason the Browns could not re-sign Flacco this season on “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs” podcast this week, revealing his thoughts on why the Browns passed over the veteran for Jameis Winston.

“Joe Flacco being there would have been a distraction,” Tyler said, adding, “Deshaun Watson probably couldn’t handle it being in his shadow, and the fans certainly couldn’t. All hell would break loose at Cleveland Browns stadium if Deshaun was playing this bad, and you knew you had a guy at backup in Flacco.”

Flacco’s shadow will loom large in Indianapolis once Anthony Richardson – the team’s quarterback on a rookie deal – returns to action, specifically the point that Tyler made on the show.

In two games this season for the Colts, Flacco has completed 70 percent of his passes for 527 yards and five touchdowns without an interception.

NEXT:  Myles Garrett Reveals How Browns Can Help Deshaun Watson
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation