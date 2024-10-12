Myles Garrett Reveals How Browns Can Help Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns’ 1-4 start to the 2024 NFL season has raised concerns across the board.

While Deshaun Watson’s struggles at quarterback have garnered significant attention, the defense’s regression has also played a crucial role in the disappointing performance.

Despite the mounting pressure, defensive end Myles Garrett remains committed to playing through injury concerns as the Browns face an uphill battle to salvage their playoff aspirations.

One silver lining for Cleveland has been its ability to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks, largely due to Garrett’s prowess and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s strategic approach.

As the team prepares to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6, Garrett acknowledged the scrutiny surrounding Watson but believes the defense can step up to support their embattled quarterback and break the current three-game losing streak.

“Not make his job so hard,” Garrett said, via Browns writer Scott Petrak. “Put him in easier situations, not just him but the offense. The pressure’s on everyone to perform, and he might feel a bit more because he’s the highest-paid guy and the media’s going to be pointing a finger at him, but it should be pointed at every single one of us. We’ve got to put them in position to have success. We’ve got to help our team win however we can.”

#Browns Myles Garrett says teammates can help Deshaun Watson by not making his job so hard by doing theirs better. pic.twitter.com/SjgzgzPRIT — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) October 11, 2024

Garrett’s comments underscore the importance of complementary football, an area where the Browns have struggled to find consistency.

Following the Week 5 loss to Washington, which reduced Cleveland’s projected playoff chances to a mere 5.9 percent, Garrett expressed his frustration with the team’s continued struggles.

Nevertheless, if the Browns can successfully support Watson in rediscovering his form, there remains a glimmer of hope for turning the season around.

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Thoughts On Eagles' Offense