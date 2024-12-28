Myles Garrett Calls Browns Teammate The ‘Best Of This Generation’

While the results on the field have been disappointing, Cleveland Browns fans have seen generational players take the field for much of the past two decades.

It started when Hall of Famer Joe Thomas arrived in Cleveland following the 2007 NFL Draft, and the offensive tackle played for 11 seasons before retiring from the game.

That’s the same year that defensive end Myles Garrett came to Cleveland, making the Browns’ defensive lines one of the most feared in the NFL.

Garrett could potentially join Thomas in the Hall of Fame after his career ends as he recently recorded his 100th career sack, making him the youngest player to have achieved this milestone.

The defense end also believes another player on the Browns roster should be considered in that same light.

On Friday, Garrett revealed that he believes offensive guard Joel Bitonio is among the best to have played the game.

“He’s one of the best of this generation. He’s been as healthy as any of the elite and top guys, and definitely performed at an elite level in all the years that I’ve been here, so I have a massive amount of respect,” Garrett said.

#Browns DE Myles Garrett: LG Joel Bitonio is “one of the best of this generation” pic.twitter.com/DDYXmW3EZk — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) December 27, 2024

Garrett’s comments came as questions about Bitonio’s future with the team persist; at 33 years old, the offensive guard has admitted he would consider retiring after this season finished.

The defensive end added that Bitonio has been asked to play multiple positions throughout his career, and the Pro Bowl offensive lineman has performed well wherever he’s been slotted.

Garrett wrapped up his comments by telling reporters Bitonio is the “foundation” for the offensive line, replacing Thomas in that manner after 2017.

NEXT:

Analyst Shares Details For Deshaun Watson’s Restructured Contract