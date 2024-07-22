Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, July 22, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Reveals Impressive Browns Rank In ESPN Poll

Analyst Reveals Impressive Browns Rank In ESPN Poll

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns CB Greg Newsome II
Greg Newsome II (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

After more than a week of rolling out the top offensive and defensive players in the NFL, ESPN has revealed the entirety of their 80-person survey where NFL executives, coaches, and scouts ranked each position.

Multiple members of the Cleveland Browns squad were ranked among the top 10 athletes at each position.

Cleveland finished with six players in these top 10 position rankings, a total that is among the best in the league.

Analyst Jeremy Fowler revealed on Twitter the entire poll’s findings, revealing the Browns finished with the third-most athletes ranked by ESPN’s poll.

The San Francisco 49ers had the most players ranked by ESPN’s poll with nine total selections.

Detroit, Kansas City, and Baltimore finished tied for second place as each franchise had seven players selected by coaches, executives, and scouts.

The Browns’ official Twitter account celebrated the poll on Sunday with a post showing all six players who were selected by the survey.

Offensively, guard Joel Bitonio, running back Nick Chubb, and tight end David Njoku made the top 10 lists for their respective positions.

On the defensive side, defensive end Myles Garrett, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, and cornerback Denzel Ward made the cut as the trio was recognized for their efforts last season and prior years.

Garrett finished the poll ranked first at his position while Ward was the second-highest-ranked cornerback.

Chubb – despite playing in only two games last season due to injury – finished third despite the running back not publicly revealing his timeline to return this season.

NEXT:  Browns Player Selected In UFL Draft
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Reveals His Thoughts On Browns' New Offense

18 hours ago

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 02: Azeez Al-Shaair #2 of the Tennessee Titans breaks up a pass intended for Calvin Austin III #19 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium on November 02, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Calvin Austin Names Browns As His Most Anticipated Matchup

7 hours ago

Corey Bojorquez #13 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Dustin Hopkins #7 of the Cleveland Browns after Hopkins' go ahead field goal during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Josh Cribbs Reveals His Thoughts On Dustin Hopkins' Contract Extension

7 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

PFF Offers Impressive Rank For Myles Garrett On Top 50 List

12 hours ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

New Video Reveals How Nick Chubb's Injury Set Him Back

12 hours ago

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - NOVEMBER 09: Ahmarean Brown #10 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets scores a touchdown past Chris Moore #7 of the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half during a game at Scott Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Browns Player Selected In UFL Draft

13 hours ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Insider Reveals Deshaun Watson's Status For Training Camp

12 hours ago

Super Bowl Trophy

Analysts Reveal Surprising Super Bowl Prediction For Browns

1 day ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with teammates after an interception during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Josh Cribbs Reveals His Thoughts On Browns' Schedule

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns fans reacts after a play during the third quarter in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans React To FanDuel's Ranking For Browns

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Josh Cribbs Reacts To Nick Chubb's Viral Video

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Makes Super Bowl Promise In Viral Video

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Juan Thornhill

Juan Thornhill Reveals Alternate Helmet Look

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Analyst Makes Bold Prediction For Deshaun Watson In Season Opener

3 days ago

Running back Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns finds a hole in the Miami Dolphins line during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Reveals Nick Chubb's Likely Status For Training Camp

3 days ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns breaking up a pass during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Denzel Ward Earns Impressive Rank On ESPN CB List

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Insider Reveals Where Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's Contract Negotiations Stand

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) sets up for the play during the NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals on December 15, 2019 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Wyatt Teller Compares Deshaun Watson To Super Bowl-Winning QB

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Analyst Believes 49ers Would Swap Brandon Aiyuk For Amari Cooper

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Analyst Outlines His Expectations For Deshaun Watson This Season

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

ESPN Ranks Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Among Top-10 Linebackers

4 days ago

The Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals line up before a play in the first half at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Top List Of NFL's Most Expensive Offenses In 2024

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Browns Insider Makes A Prediction About Amari Cooper's Contract Situation

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns WRs Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore

Analyst Questions Browns' Plan For Amari Cooper Contract Talks

4 days ago

Browns Nation