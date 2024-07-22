Analyst Reveals Impressive Browns Rank In ESPN Poll

After more than a week of rolling out the top offensive and defensive players in the NFL, ESPN has revealed the entirety of their 80-person survey where NFL executives, coaches, and scouts ranked each position.

Multiple members of the Cleveland Browns squad were ranked among the top 10 athletes at each position.

Cleveland finished with six players in these top 10 position rankings, a total that is among the best in the league.

Analyst Jeremy Fowler revealed on Twitter the entire poll’s findings, revealing the Browns finished with the third-most athletes ranked by ESPN’s poll.

The San Francisco 49ers had the most players ranked by ESPN’s poll with nine total selections.

Detroit, Kansas City, and Baltimore finished tied for second place as each franchise had seven players selected by coaches, executives, and scouts.

The Browns’ official Twitter account celebrated the poll on Sunday with a post showing all six players who were selected by the survey.

That's what we like to call 𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙩𝙚 pic.twitter.com/CehJyZ8Zg3 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 20, 2024

Offensively, guard Joel Bitonio, running back Nick Chubb, and tight end David Njoku made the top 10 lists for their respective positions.

On the defensive side, defensive end Myles Garrett, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, and cornerback Denzel Ward made the cut as the trio was recognized for their efforts last season and prior years.

Garrett finished the poll ranked first at his position while Ward was the second-highest-ranked cornerback.

Chubb – despite playing in only two games last season due to injury – finished third despite the running back not publicly revealing his timeline to return this season.

