Browns Nation

Monday, July 22, 2024
Browns Player Selected In UFL Draft

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - NOVEMBER 09: Ahmarean Brown #10 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets scores a touchdown past Chris Moore #7 of the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half during a game at Scott Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
(Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

 

During training camp, the Cleveland Browns – like all NFL franchises – will need to cut their 90-man roster down to 53 players before the regular season begins.

Inevitably, talented players on both sides of the football are cut due to the NFL roster restrictions.

One player attempting to make the Browns’ roster this season will be Ahmarean Brown.

Brown, an undrafted free agent pickup this offseason, will have multiple options should the wide receiver not make the 53-man roster later this month.

Gamecock Central’s Mike Uva recently covered a unique situation for Brown as he was selected in the eighth round of the UFL Draft last week.

The team that selected Brown was the defending champions, the Birmingham Stallions.

By being selected, Brown will have a landing spot should the wide receiver not make Browns’ 53-man roster or be signed to a practice squad immediately should he be waived.

Cleveland signed Brown to a three-year, $2.85 million deal that included a $20,000 signing bonus.

At South Carolina in 2023, Brown had his best season with the Gamecocks as he caught 26 passes for 265 yards and a touchdown.

Before coming to South Carolina, the 5-foot-8 athlete was on the Georgia Tech roster from 2019 and 2020, catching 32 passes for 579 yards and eight touchdowns for the Yellow Jackets.

Brown transferred to the SEC school in 2021 and played in 35 games for the Gamecocks, finishing his collegiate career with 92 receptions for 1,136 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He also ran 11 times in his college career for 51 yards and another touchdown.

Cleveland begins its training camp this week with rookies reporting to Berea on Monday, July 22.

NEXT:  Deshaun Watson Reveals His Thoughts On Browns' New Offense
