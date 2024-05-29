Chargers Sign Former Browns Offensive Lineman

Browns GM Andrew Berry has consistently called offensive and defensive linemen a priority for his roster, noting the difficulty of finding quality talent at these positions.

Berry has added more than a half-dozen trench players this offseason, including three players the GM selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

One athlete Berry had the opportunity to evaluate – and ultimately pass on retaining – was offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood.

NFL analyst Adam Schefter shared on Twitter Wednesday evening that Leatherwood has found a new opportunity, signing a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers this week to continue playing in the NFL.

Chargers signed former Raiders first-round pick Alex Leatherwood, who has started 17-of-21 NFL games played with the Raiders and Bears. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 29, 2024

Last year, Leatherwood spent the entire season on the Browns’ practice squad before Cleveland waived the third-year player in January.

Leatherwood showed promise entering the NFL, enough potential that the Las Vegas Raiders selected the former Alabama tackle with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

The offensive lineman signed a four-year deal with the Raiders worth $14 million, but struggles in his rookie season caused Las Vegas to sour on Leatherwood’s potential.

Las Vegas cut Leatherwood before the 2022 season began, but Chicago quickly claimed the 6-foot-5 athlete off waivers.

He lasted one season with the Bears before the team also decided to waive him before he made the 53-man final roster.

In two seasons on an active roster, Leatherwood earned starts in 17 of 21 contests he played in for the Raiders and Bears.

At Alabama, Leatherwood was a part of two national championship football teams.

In 2020, Leatherwood won the Outland Trophy and was a unanimous All-American selection in his final collegiate season.

