Analyst Reveals Interesting Draft Rumor About Browns’ No. 33 Pick

The Cleveland Browns have two of the most valuable picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Most insiders have them taking Travis Hunter in the first round with their No. 2 selection.

Then, one would assume that they would look to address their need for a quarterback at No. 33.

However, that might not be the case.

According to a report by Tony Rizzo of ESPN Cleveland, they could go in a different direction.

Talking on “The Really Big Show,” Rizzo said he’s hearing that they will have some conversations about taking an offensive tackle if one of the top prospects slips past the first round.

“I found out some news coming out of the building this weekend. The Browns need and are targeting a tackle. Tackle is in play at No.33,” Rizzo said.

.@TheRealTRizzo has some Browns draft intel on pick no. 33 and it doesn't involve a QB… Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/QZQSzEPDab — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 21, 2025

He believes that Oregon’s Josh Conerly Jr. or Texas’s Kelvin Banks Jr. could be in serious play at No. 33 if they’re not taken first.

This would be a bit of a shocker, considering the Browns have a huge need at quarterback.

Nevertheless, while this might not be the most popular approach, it might end up being the right one.

This draft class is rich at multiple spots, but not at the most important one.

Most of the quarterback prospects are flawed or seem to have a lower ceiling.

That’s not the case in 2026.

However, the Browns aren’t just a quarterback away from being a Super Bowl contender.

They will finally have enough draft picks to replenish their roster with young and cost-efficient talent, so they might choose to strengthen other crucial positions and just roll with Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco before finally finding their guy in next year’s draft.

