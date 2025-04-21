Browns Nation

Monday, April 21, 2025
Browns Are Signing Former Dolphins CB

Ernesto Cova
By

Browns Are Signing Former Dolphins CB
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns seem to be all set at cornerback.

However, they added yet another body to that unit.

According to a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, they just signed CB Nik Needham to a contract.

The terms of the deal haven’t been disclosed yet, but it will most likely be a short-term, non-guaranteed contract.

Needham is a six-year NFL veteran.

He joined the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of UTEP back in 2019, and he’s spent his entire career in South Beach.

So far, he’s made 63 appearances (27 starts), logging 200 tackles, 25 passes defended, six interceptions, three sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

However, his playing time diminished over time, up to the point where he only made two appearances last season, mostly because he struggled to regain his previous form after an injury in 2023.

The Browns’ CB room is pretty stacked.

Needham will join the likes of Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, Martin Emerson Jr., Myles Harden, Cameron Mitchell, Anthony Kendall, Tony Brown II, and Chigozie Anusiem.

On top of that, most reports have them taking Colorado star Travis Hunter with the No. 2 selection in Thursday’s NFL Draft, and while he’s expected to play wide receiver full-time, he’s also going to be in the mix to get some snaps at cornerback.

Of course, adding Needham to the mix won’t change those plans.

He will have his work cut out to make the roster, given the plethora of options Jim Schwartz has at his disposal.

Ernesto Cova
Browns Nation