Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, April 10, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Reveals Interesting Rumor About Kevin Stefanski, QB Prospect

Analyst Reveals Interesting Rumor About Kevin Stefanski, QB Prospect

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Analyst Reveals Interesting Rumor About Kevin Stefanski, QB Prospect
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns will most likely take a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft at some point.

They can take Shedeur Sanders at No. 2, but many analysts believe they will use that pick on either Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter.

They recently worked out Ole Miss’s Jaxson Dart and Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, and others have them tied to Louisville’s Tyler Shough.

However, it sounds like Kevin Stefanski may have a favorite prospect.

According to Ken Carman, one source told him that the Browns’ coach absolutely loves Milroe.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, Carman questioned Stefanski’s reported fascination with the former Crimson Tide star.

“I had a person call me yesterday, they said, ‘Kenny, we believe (Stefanski) loves (Jalen Milroe). Loves him,'” Carman said.

Milroe and the Browns have some evident ties.

He was the rumored quarterback for the team months ago, as he has some experience with new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who coached him at Alabama.

Those rumors went away for a while, but they’ve regained traction over the past week or so.

More than that, Milroe might be available by the time the Browns are on the clock again in the second round at No. 33.

They would most likely have to trade up to get Jaxson Dart, and that’s another factor that could shift the scale in favor of Milroe.

Milroe is a privileged athlete who could end up being a star at the next level.

However, he also seems to be one or two years away from being ready for the pros.

NEXT:  Insider Reveals Encouraging Free Agency Update On Nick Chubb
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation