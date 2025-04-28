Analyst Reveals Interesting Rumor About Nick Chubb

The Cleveland Browns needed to revamp their running back room in the NFL Draft.

This class was absolutely stacked at the position, which is why they took not one but two potential starters.

Needless to say, that also means that Nick Chubb’s days with the team might have come to an end.

Some expected Chubb to return on a team-friendly deal after the NFL Draft, but with Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson now with the team, there might not be enough touches for everybody.

With that in mind, Ken Carman pointed out that Chubb might not return to Cleveland because he’s getting closer to signing with an NFC North team (via 92.3 The Fan).

“Are we ready to say goodbye to Nick Chubb? I heard he is kind of getting close to another team…it happens to be in the NFC North,” Carman said.

"Are we ready to say goodbye to Nick Chubb? I heard he is kind of getting close to another team…it happens to be in the NFC North." 🎙️ @KenCarman to @SportsBoyTony on the #Browns additions of RBs Judkins/Sampson, what it means for Chubb 🏈⤵️

Notably, all teams in that division seem to be more than set at running back, with perhaps the Chicago Bears as the only one needing a veteran punch.

Whatever the case, the fact of the matter is that Chubb might not be coming back to Berea.

Of course, this makes perfect sense from a financial perspective, but it still feels odd for the fans.

Chubb didn’t look good last season and is coming off multiple injuries, not to mention his age.

Nevertheless, he’s always been a fan favorite and a respected member of the team and the community, and it would’ve been nice to see him spend his entire career in Northeast Ohio.

Then again, this is a business first and foremost, and hopefully, whatever happens will be the best for all parties involved.

